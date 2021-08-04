RBI cautions public on fraudulent offers of buying/selling old banknotes and coins

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned the public to not fall prey to fictitious offers of buying/selling of old banknotes and coins.

This advisory comes in the wake of RBI coming across certain elements fraudulently using its name/logo and seeking charges/commission/tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/offline platforms.

The central bank clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/commissions of any sort.

Further, RBI has also not authorised any institution/firm/person to collect charges/commission on its behalf in such transactions.

RBI, in a statement, advised members of public to remain cautious and not to fall prey to elements using its name to extract money through such fictitious/fraudulent offers.