RBI cautions public on fraudulent offers of buying/selling old banknotes and coins

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 04, 2021

RBI clarifies that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges of any sort

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cautioned the public to not fall prey to fictitious offers of buying/selling of old banknotes and coins.

This advisory comes in the wake of RBI coming across certain elements fraudulently using its name/logo and seeking charges/commission/tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/offline platforms.

The central bank clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/commissions of any sort.

Further, RBI has also not authorised any institution/firm/person to collect charges/commission on its behalf in such transactions.

RBI, in a statement, advised members of public to remain cautious and not to fall prey to elements using its name to extract money through such fictitious/fraudulent offers.

RBI and other central banks
