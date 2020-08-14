RBI central board approves transfer of ₹57,128 crore as surplus to Central govt

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
The Reserve Bank of India’s central board, on Friday, approved a transfer of ₹57,128 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2019-20. This is much lower than the previous year’s transfer of ₹1,76,051 crore.
The lower transfer comes in the backdrop of the RBI taking a host of monetary and liquidity measures since March last week to mitigate the negative fallout of Covid-19.
The board also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB) at 5.5 per cent. CRB is the component of the RBI’s economic capital required to cover its monetary and financial stability, credit and operational risks.
Last year, the RBI had transferred ₹1,76,051 crore to the government comprising ₹1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and ₹52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF).
The board, on Friday, reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by the RBI to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.
The board discussed the proposal of setting up an Innovation Hub. It also discussed various areas of operations of the bank during the last year and approved the annual report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the year 2019-20.
