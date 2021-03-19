Money & Banking

RBI central board reviews economic situation

Updated on March 19, 2021

The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank.

The 588th meeting of the Central Board, held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, also discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the current accounting year of nine months (July 2020 to March 2021) before the central bank switches over to April-March accounting year from 2021-22, RBI said in a statement.

The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2021-22.

