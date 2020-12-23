RBI chief asks banks to be proactive lenders by raising capital

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated the need for banks to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to strengthen their resilience and lending capacity by raising capital and making provisions proactively.
He made the aforementioned observation in meetings with the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officers of public and private sector banks on December 22 and 23, respectively, through video conference.
In a speech in July, Das had observed that building buffers and raising capital will be crucial not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system.
The RBI had (on June 19 and July 1, 2020) advised all banks, non-deposit taking NBFCs (non-banking finance companies with an asset size of ₹5,000 crore) and all deposit-taking NBFCs to assess the impact of Covid-19 on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, profitability and capital adequacy for the financial year 2020-21.
Based on the outcome of such stress testing, banks and NBFCs were advised to work out possible mitigating measures including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning, among others, Das then said.
The idea is to ensure continued credit supply to different sectors of the economy and maintain financial stability, he added.
Among the issues discussed in the meetings include assessment of the current economic situation and outlook; monetary policy transmission and liquidity situation; credit flows to different sectors of the economy including stressed sectors and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).
The other issues that were discussed were: progress in the implementation of Resolution Framework for Covid-related stressed assets; progress in making the identified districts in States/UTs 100 per cent digitally enabled; strengthening and enhancing the capacity and efficiency of the IT infrastructure and IT systems in banks; and focussed attention on improving grievance redress mechanisms in banks.
In his opening remarks, the Governor touched upon the current economic situation and emphasised the importance of the banking sector in supporting the ongoing revival in economic activities.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...