RBI constitutes committee to review mortgage securitisation

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The Reserve Bank of India has constituted a six-member committee on Development of Housing Finance Securitisation Market to review the existing state of mortgage securitisation in India and various issues constraining market development, and to develop the market further.
The terms of reference of the committee, headed by Harsh Vardhan, Senior Advisor, Bain & Co, will review the regulations relating to mortgage-backed securitisation (MBS) currently in place, and make specific recommendations on suitably aligning the same with international norms.
It will analyse the prevalent structures for MBS transactions, including legal, tax, valuation and accounting-related issues, and suggest necessary modifications to address the requirements of both originators as well as investors.
The committee will identify the critical steps required for standardisation of MBS practices such as conforming mortgages, mortgage documentation standards, digital registry for ease of due diligence, and verification by investors.
It will assess the role of various counterparties, including the servicers, trustees, and rating agencies in the securitisation process, and suggest measures required, if any, to address the key risks such as structural, fiduciary and servicer risks.
The committee will recommend specific measures for facilitating secondary market trading in mortgage securitisation instruments, such as broadening the investor base, and strengthening the market infrastructure. It will analyse the inter-linkages between securitisation and other related financial market segments/instruments and recommend necessary policy interventions to leverage these inter-linkages.
The RBI said the mortgage securitisation market in India is primarily dominated by direct assignments among a limited set of market participants on account of various structural factors impacting both the demand and the supply sides, as well as certain prudential, legal, tax and accounting issues.
“For a vibrant securitisation market to develop, it is imperative that the market moves to a broader issuance model with suitable structuring of the instruments for diverse investor classes.
“At the same time, as the international experience shows, it is critical to address the issues of misaligned incentives and agency problems resulting from information asymmetry problems between the originators and investors in the market, which can exacerbate systemic risk. Thus, a careful design of a robust and transparent securitisation framework assumes paramount significance,” the RBI said.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor