RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%

Spreading festive cheer, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate to 5.15 per cent. The announcement however, came on a solemn note amidst slowing growth and falling demand.

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting today (October 4, 2019) decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 5.15 per cent from 5.40 per cent with immediate effect,” the RBI said in a statement.

The decision was taken at the fourth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The RBI had cut the repo rate by 35 basis points in the last policy review in the last policy review in August. In all, it has now cut rates by 135 basis points.

GDP growth

The RBI has revised downwards the real GDP growth for 2019-20 I to 6.1 per cent for 2019-20 from its August forecast of 6.9 per cent --- 5.3 per cent in second quarter of 2019-20 and in the range of 6.6-7.2 per cent for second half of 2019-20 – with risks evenly balanced; GDP growth for first quarter of 2020-21 is also revised downwards to 7.2 per cent.

“The MPC notes that the negative output gap has widened further. While the recent measures announced by the government are likely to help strengthen private consumption and spur private investment activity, the continuing slowdown warrants intensified efforts to restore the growth momentum.”

All members of the MPC voted to reduce the policy repo rate and to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy. Ravindra H. Dholakia voted to reduce the repo rate by 40 basis points. Others wanted to cut rates by 25 basis points.

“It is in this context that the MPC decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” the MPC stressed.

However, retail inflation estimate has been slightly revised up to 3.4 per cent for the second quarter of the fiscal while projections are retained at 3.5-3.7 per cent for the second half of 2019-20 and 3.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2020-21, with risks evenly balanced

Monetary transmission has remained staggered and incomplete, the RBI also noted. As against the cumulative policy repo rate reduction of 110 bps during February-August 2019, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of commercial banks declined by 29 bps, it said, adding that the WALR on outstanding rupee loans increased by 7 bps during the same period.