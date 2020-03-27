RBI cuts repo rate by 75 basis points

To fight the scourge of Covid-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent, from 5.15 per cent.

Simultaneously, the reverse repo rate has been been cut sharply by 90 basis points to 4 per cent from 4.90 per cent, to ensure that banks don't passively park funds with RBI and start lending to the productive sectors of the economy.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said, living in extraordinary situation, war effort needs to be mounted against coronavirus using conventional, unconventional tools.

He added, global slowdown can deepen with adverse implication for India and the crude oil slump could be an upside for India.

