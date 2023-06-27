Newly appointed Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J will oversee the functioning of six departments, including Consumer Education and Protection, Supervision, and Inspection.

Besides these departments, Financial Inclusion and Development, Premises and Rajbhasha Departments will be under his purview, an RBI statement said.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Governor, he was Managing Director at State Bank of India (SBI).

Swaminathan took charge as Deputy Governor on Monday. He has been appointed for a period of three years.

The RBI now has four Deputy Governors — M.D. Patra, M. Rajeshwar, T. Rabi Sankar and Swaminathan J.

The last time an SBI MD was appointed as RBI Deputy Governor was in 2001, whenVepa Kamesam was appointed Deputy Governor from July 1, 2001 to December 23, 2003.