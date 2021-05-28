Money & Banking

RBI devolves ₹7,436 crore worth 2030 G-Sec on PDs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2021

RBI set relatively higher cut-off rate for additional competitive underwriting commission for PDs for the 2030 G-Sec, says Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) devolved about 53 per cent of the notified amount of ₹14,000 crore on primary dealers (PDs) at the auction of the benchmark Government Security (G-Sec/GS) maturing in 2030.

However, the auction of the other two G-Secs (4.26 per cent GS 2023 and 6.76 per cent GS 2061) sailed through.

Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC Mutual Fund, observed that RBI set relatively higher cut-off rate for additional competitive underwriting (ACU) commission for PDs for the 2030 G-Sec, indicating that market participants were not too keen on buying the paper.

The ACU commission was 13 paise for 2061 G-Sec and 0.42 paise for 2023 G-Sec.

RBI devolved ₹7,436.458 crore worth of the 2030 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.85 per cent) on PDs. It accepted bids aggregating ₹6,563.542 crore for this paper.

The central bank set a cut-off price of ₹98.97 (yield: 5.9937 per cent) for this paper against its previous closing price of ₹99.015 (5.9873 per cent). Bond yield and price are inversely related and move in opposite directions.

In the secondary market, the 2030 G-Sec closed at ₹98.90 (6.0035 per cent).

RBI accepted bids aggregating ₹3,550 crore for the 2023 G-Sec (against the notified amount of ₹3,000 crore). It accepted bids aggregating to the notified amount of ₹9,000 crore in the case of the 2061 G-Sec.

Published on May 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.