RBI directs Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding of new customers

The Reserve Bank of India has directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop with immediate effect the onboarding of new customers.

“The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system,” the RBI said on Friday, adding that the action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the bank.

Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing report of the IT auditors, it further said.

The action by RBI has been taken under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.