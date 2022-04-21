RBI directs UCBs to not create honorary positions/titles

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Urban Co-operative Bank (UCBs) not to create any honorary positions/ titles at Board level or confer such titles that are non-statutory in nature.

The Central bank also asked these banks to eliminate any such existing position/ titles within one year.

In its circular Creation of Honorary Designations at Board level in UCBs, RBI observed during the course of supervisory reviews that some banks have adopted the practice of creating honorary designations (remunerated or otherwise), or conferring titles at the board level — such as Chairman Emeritus, Group Chairman, etc — which are not recognised in applicable statutes or regulations.

“While such titles may be indicative of certain privileges or rights for the incumbent to access all board materials and participate in board or committee meetings, enforcing liability or obligations on such person may be difficult.

“Such positions may be seen as creating conflicts of interest as well as creation of a parallel or shadow authority, impeding effective and independent functioning of the legally constituted board in the best interest of all its stakeholders,” per the circular.