RBI employees to contribute ₹7.3 crore to PM CARES fund

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement its employees have decided to contribute one or more day’s salary amounting to ₹7.30 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

The government has set up PM CARES Fund as a public charitable trust to receive contributions from various sources to help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the employees of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Employees of the Pune-headquartered public sector bank had donated ₹5 crore to PM CARES on April 16.