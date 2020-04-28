Money & Banking

RBI employees to contribute ₹7.3 crore to PM CARES fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement its employees have decided to contribute one or more day’s salary amounting to ₹7.30 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

The government has set up PM CARES Fund as a public charitable trust to receive contributions from various sources to help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the employees of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Employees of the Pune-headquartered public sector bank had donated ₹5 crore to PM CARES on April 16.

Published on April 28, 2020
coronavirus
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Post mega merger, Union Bank to add a layer of Chief General Managers