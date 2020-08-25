RBI Enforcement Department slaps ₹61.15-crore penalty on 51 regulated entities in last one year

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The aggregate penalty imposed by the Reserve Bank of India’s Enforcement Department (EFD) on regulated entities during the July 2019 to June 2020 period at ₹61.15 crore was about half of what it imposed in the year-ago period.
The RBI imposed the aforementioned penalty on 51 regulated entities, including banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), against 47 in the year-ago period, for non-compliance with/ contravention of its various directions.
The central bank had imposed penalties aggregating ₹123.86 crore in the year-ago period.
In its latest annual report, the RBI said the enforcement policy and framework was reviewed and updated during the year 2019-20 to include cooperative banks and NBFCs.
In view of their relatively large number, decentralisation of enforcement work related to these entities was envisaged by setting up ROs (Regional Offices) of EFD at six centres – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur and New Delhi – to ensure operational efficiency and facilitate focused enforcement.
The EFD proposes to put in place a formal feedback process for DoS (Department of Supervision) on areas most prone to violations to facilitate effective compliance testing. For this purpose, based on the experience gained since its inception, the department proposes to carry out an analysis of the violations and their modus operandi.
During 2020-21, the enforcement work pertaining to imposition of monetary penalties on HFCs (housing finance companies) by the Reserve Bank, to the extent provided for under the National Housing Bank Act, 1987, would be brought under EFD in a phased manner.
