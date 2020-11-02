Money & Banking

RBI extends deadline for opening of current accounts by banks

Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for compliance with its circular on opening current accounts by scheduled commercial banks and payments banks to December 15from November 5.

This comes in the wake of the central bank receiving several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding maintenance of current accounts already opened by them.

“These references are being examined by the Reserve Bank, and will be clarified separately by means of a FAQ,” the central bank said.

As per the circular on ‘Opening of Current Accounts by Banks - Need for Discipline’, banks were advised that in respect of existing current and Cash Credit/Overdraft accounts, they shall ensure compliance with its instructions within a period of three months from the date of issue of the circular.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.