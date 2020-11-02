RBI extends deadline for opening of current accounts by banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for compliance with its circular on opening current accounts by scheduled commercial banks and payments banks to December 15from November 5.

This comes in the wake of the central bank receiving several references from banks seeking clarifications on operational issues regarding maintenance of current accounts already opened by them.

“These references are being examined by the Reserve Bank, and will be clarified separately by means of a FAQ,” the central bank said.

As per the circular on ‘Opening of Current Accounts by Banks - Need for Discipline’, banks were advised that in respect of existing current and Cash Credit/Overdraft accounts, they shall ensure compliance with its instructions within a period of three months from the date of issue of the circular.