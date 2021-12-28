RBI extends direction for PMC Bank till March 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of its directions for the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, but it will be subject to review.

Action with regard to sanction of the scheme of amalgamation of PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. (USFB) is in process, RBI said in a statement.

The RBI had earlier, on November 22, 2021, issued a draft scheme for amalgamation of the bank, inviting suggestions and objections, till December 10, 2021, from members, depositors and other creditors of PMC Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank.

Suggestions to RBI

Depositors of the Bank, in their suggestions to the RBI on the draft amalgamation scheme, want immediate payment of 25 per cent of the amount that will remain in their account after the initial payment of up to ₹5 lakh and payment of the balance in three installments over three years.

The PMC Depositors Forum wants Unity SFB to pay the same rate of interest to the depositors of the erstwhile PMC Bank as it will pay to its new depositors.

PMC Bank has been under RBI directions with effect from the close of business on September 23, 2019.