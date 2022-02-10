RBI extends on-tap liquidity facilities for emergency health services, contact intensive sectors

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the schemes for on-tap liquidity for emergency health services and contact-intensive sectors by another three months till June 30.

“On account of the continued uncertainties brought on by the third wave, the two schemes are being extended from March 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

On-tap liquidity facilities of ₹ 50,000 crore and ₹ 15,000 crore for emergency health services and contact-intensive sectors, respectively, were announced in May and June 2021 during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banks were incentivised for the quick delivery of credit under the scheme through extension of priority sector classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022. Banks were expected to create a Covid loan book under the scheme. By way of an additional incentive, such banks were eligible to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the Covid loan book with the RBI under the reverse repo window at a rate 25 bps lower than the repo rate (40 bps higher than the reverse repo rate).

“Banks have deployed their own funds to the tune of ₹9,654 crore up to February 4, 2022, towards Covid-related emergency health services. In view of the response to the scheme, it is now proposed to extend this window...” said the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.

Reverse repo window

In a separate press releases announcing the extension of the schemes, the RBI said the special 14-day reverse repo window available under the scheme will now be extended up to June 30. All other terms and conditions of the scheme will remain unchanged.

The RBI remains concerned about the on-ground impact due to Covid, and is doing its bit to get banks to lend into areas that need support in this regard, noted Shivaji Thapliyal, Lead Analyst, Banking and Non-lending Financials, Institutional Equities, YES Securities.