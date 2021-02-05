RBI extends relaxation for parking fresh G-Secsin HTM category

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Reserve Bank of India has further extended the relaxation for parking fresh Government Securities (G-Secs) investments made in FY22 in the so-called “Held to Maturity” bucket and also allowed direct retail participation in the primary and secondary G-Sec market.
The aforementioned move is aimed at ensuring that the Government’s ₹12-lakh crore borrowing programme in FY22 sails through without a hitch.
The RBI also decided to continue with the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) relaxation for a further period of six months — up to September-end 2021, whereby participant banks under the MSF can dip into the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) by up to an additional one per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) — cumulatively up to 3 per cent of NDTL. This is expected to unlock ₹1.53 lakh crore liquidity for banks.
The central bank also announced a phased normalisation of the cash reserve ratio (CRR), whereby it will be restored to 3.5 per cent by March 27, 2021 and 4 per cent by May 22, 2021.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...