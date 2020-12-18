RBI extends restrictions on PMC Bank to March

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity period of its Directions for the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank for a further period from December 23, 2020 to March 31, 2021, subject to review.
The bank, which was placed under Directions with effect from the close of its business on September 23, 2019, has informed the RBI that in response to its Expression of Interest (EoI), four proposals for reviving it have been received.
“These proposals will be examined by the bank with regard to their viability and feasibility taking into account the best interest of the depositors. To undertake this process, the bank would need some more time,” the RBI said in a statement.
The Directions for PMC Bank were last extended for a further period of six months from June 23, 2020, to December 22, 2020
Keeping in view the best interest of all stakeholders, it is considered necessary to extend the aforesaid Directions, RBI said.
The deposit withdrawal limit is currently capped at ₹1 lakh per depositor for the entire period that the bank under directions.
A Mumbai-based financial services group is among four entities that are understood to have submitted their letter of intent (LoI) to revive the PMC Bank.
According to banking sources, the financial services group which has submitted its LoI is headed by the former India head of a foreign bank.
PMC bank has been placed under RBI Directions due to a huge fraud perpetrated by the promoter of a real estate group and some bank officials.
As per the Expression of Interest, the bank wants to identify a suitable equity investor/ group of investors willing to take over management control so as to revive the bank and commence regular day-to-day operations.
Subsequent to commencement of the normal day-to-day operations, it will be open for the investor(s) to convert the bank into a Small Finance Bank by making an application to Reserve Bank of India, subject to compliance of the RBI guidelines on Voluntary Transition of Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) into Small Finance Banks (SFBs), it added.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...