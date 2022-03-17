hamburger

Money & Banking

RBI extends term of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO, RBL Bank by three months

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 17, 2022
The Central bank made the announcement today in a statement

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the extension of term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director and CEO, RBL Bank by another three months.

“RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD and CEO, whichever is earlier,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The RBI had initially approved the appointment of Ahuja as interim MD and CEO for a period of three months with effect from December 25, 2021, or till the appointment of a regular MD and CEO.

Published on March 17, 2022
