RBI extends three-year SLTRO facility to SFBs

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the three-year special long-term repo operations facility for Small Finance Banks by two months till December-end 2021.

This facility, which is available at the repo rate of 4 per cent, aggregating ₹10,000 crore was announced by the central bank in May 2021 to help SFBs provide last mile credit to individuals and small businesses.

Liquidity drawn from this facility has to be deployed by SFBs for fresh lending of up to ₹10 lakh per borrower.

“Recognising the persisting uneven impact of the pandemic on small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities, it has been decided to extend this facility till December 31, 2021.

“Further, this will now be available on tap to ensure extended support to these entities,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.