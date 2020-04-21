RBI extends time period to deploy funds raised by banks under TLTRO 2.0

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the time available for banks to deploy funds under the targeted long- term repo operation 2.0 (TLTRO 2.0) scheme from 30 working days to 45 working days from the date of the operation.
The central bank has also given banks the flexibility to invest the monies raised under TLTRO 2.0 in primary and secondary debt issuances of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) by doing away with the earlier limits specified for each issuance category.
This move is based on the feedback the central bank received from banks and taking into account the disruptions caused by Covid-19. Funds that are not deployed in the specified securities issued by NBFCs and MFIs within this extended time frame (of 45 days) will be charged interest at the prevailing policy repo rate, plus 200 basis points (bps) for the number of days such funds remain undeployed, the RBI said.
In the case of the TLTRO scheme, which was announced on March 27, if funds are not deployed by banks within 30 working days in specified securities issued by NBFCs and MFIs, the interest rate on undeployed funds will increase to prevailing policy repo rate, plus 200 bps for the number of days such funds remain undeployed.
In both the TLTRO schemes, the incremental interest liability will have to be paid along with regular interest at the time of maturity. In the case of TLTRO, the RBI said the deployment of funds availed in primary market cannot exceed 50 per cent of the amount availed. Apart from this stipulation, the limits are fungible between primary and secondary market deployment.
According to the central bank, the condition that the maximum amount a bank can invest in the securities issued by a particular entity or group of entities out of the allotment received by it under the TLTRO is capped at 10 per cent and applies only to the fourth TLTRO conducted on April 17.
This condition is not applicable to the TLTROs conducted before April 17. It also does not apply to TLTRO 2.0.
