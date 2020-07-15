RBI extends validity of directions to City Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of its directions to City Co-operative Bank, Mumbai, for a further period of three months from July 17, to October 16, subject to review.

The central bank, in a statement, said the aforesaid extension and/or modification by it should not per se be construed to imply that it is satisfied of substantive improvement in the financial position of the bank.

City Co-operative Bank was placed under RBI directions from the close of business on April 17, 2018, for a six months.

The validity of RBI’s directions were extended from time to time, the last being from April 7, up to July 16.

The bank, as per a notice (dated January 17) on its website, said: “We are pleased to inform our shareholders / depositors / well-wishers that Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has decided to merge our bank with them and have submitted the merger proposal to Reserve Bank of India today,”