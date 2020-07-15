Money & Banking

RBI extends validity of directions to City Co-operative Bank

Mumbai | Updated on July 15, 2020 Published on July 15, 2020

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the validity of its directions to City Co-operative Bank, Mumbai, for a further period of three months from July 17, to October 16, subject to review.

The central bank, in a statement, said the aforesaid extension and/or modification by it should not per se be construed to imply that it is satisfied of substantive improvement in the financial position of the bank.

City Co-operative Bank was placed under RBI directions from the close of business on April 17, 2018, for a six months.

The validity of RBI’s directions were extended from time to time, the last being from April 7, up to July 16.

The bank, as per a notice (dated January 17) on its website, said: “We are pleased to inform our shareholders / depositors / well-wishers that Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has decided to merge our bank with them and have submitted the merger proposal to Reserve Bank of India today,”

Published on July 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How payment from Vodafone has been distributed to Franklin investors