RBI extends validity of directions to Rupee Co-op Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the validity of its directions to Pune-based Rupee Co-operative Bank by three months, till November 30, 2020.

The central bank had placed the bank directions from the close of business on February 22, 2013. The validity of the directions was extended from time to time, the last being up to August 31, 2020, the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank emphasised that the aforesaid extension and/or modification by it should not per se be construed to imply that it is satisfied with the financial position of the bank.