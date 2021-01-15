RBI gets overwhelming response to 14-day variable reverse repo auction

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received overwhelming response at the 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction it conducted under the revised Liquidity Management Framework on Friday, with banks tendering bids for 1.50 times the notified amount of ₹2-lakh crore.
This auction is the first one to be conducted after the RBI decided to temporarily suspend the aforementioned framework, which was issued on February 6, 2020, due to thepandemic.
This auction is part of the central bank’s measures to resume normal liquidity management operations.
The RBI received offers for parking liquidity aggregating ₹3,05,816 crore at the auction. It accepted offers aggregating ₹2,00,009 crore, with the cut-off rate and weighted average rate working out to 3.55 per cent and 3.46 per cent, respectively.
The surplus liquidity in the banking system is underscored by the fact that the RBI absorbed liquidity aggregating ₹6,70,642 crore at the one day reverse repo on Thursday at the reverse repo rate of 3.35 per cent.
Anurag Mittal, Senior Fund Manager – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC, said: “While this measure enables banks to bid higher than reverse repo rate, and hence can help moderately nudge up call and tri-party repo (TREPS) levels, from a policy standpoint, it doesn’t mark any new liquidity initiative, but is continuation of other recent normalisation measures like extension of market timings.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...