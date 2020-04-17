RBI governor lauds banks and FIs for functioning amid Covid-19

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and ensured normal functioning despite the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

“Their efforts are praiseworthy. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the RBI who set aside personal health concerns and join me in fashioning the array of measures taken by the RBI in the context of Covid-19,” he said. The Governor observed that the payment infrastructure is running seamlessly.

Banks have been required to put in place business continuity plans to operate from their disaster recovery (DR) sites and/or to identify alternate locations for critical operations so that there is no disruption in customer services, he added.

No downtime

“Our data show that there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking. On an average, ATM operations stood at over 91 per cent of full capacity. The average availability of Business Correspondents (BCs) is over 80 per cent,” Das said in a televised address to announce additional measures to help the financial sector deal with Covid-19. The Governor underscored that regional offices of the RBI supplied fresh currency of ₹1.2-lakh crore from March 1 till April 14 to currency chests across the country to meet increased demand for currency notes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banks have risen to the occasion by refilling ATMs regularly, despite logistical challenges, he added.

“.… Our deepest appreciation goes out to doctors, healthcare and medical staff, police and law enforcement agencies who are at the frontline. In the RBI, I’d like to specially commend and thank our team of 150 officers, staff and service providers who are in quarantine, away from families, and are at work 24x7 to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision, and a host of other services available so that the nation may survive Covid-19,” Das said.