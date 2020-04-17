RBI governor lauds banks and FIs for functioning amid Covid-19

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said banks and financial institutions have risen to the occasion and ensured normal functioning despite the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.
“Their efforts are praiseworthy. I would also like to thank my colleagues in the RBI who set aside personal health concerns and join me in fashioning the array of measures taken by the RBI in the context of Covid-19,” he said. The Governor observed that the payment infrastructure is running seamlessly.
Banks have been required to put in place business continuity plans to operate from their disaster recovery (DR) sites and/or to identify alternate locations for critical operations so that there is no disruption in customer services, he added.
“Our data show that there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking. On an average, ATM operations stood at over 91 per cent of full capacity. The average availability of Business Correspondents (BCs) is over 80 per cent,” Das said in a televised address to announce additional measures to help the financial sector deal with Covid-19. The Governor underscored that regional offices of the RBI supplied fresh currency of ₹1.2-lakh crore from March 1 till April 14 to currency chests across the country to meet increased demand for currency notes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Banks have risen to the occasion by refilling ATMs regularly, despite logistical challenges, he added.
“.… Our deepest appreciation goes out to doctors, healthcare and medical staff, police and law enforcement agencies who are at the frontline. In the RBI, I’d like to specially commend and thank our team of 150 officers, staff and service providers who are in quarantine, away from families, and are at work 24x7 to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision, and a host of other services available so that the nation may survive Covid-19,” Das said.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...