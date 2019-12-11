RBI Governor meets PSB chiefs

While there has been some improvement in the banking sector and it remains resilient, the current economic conditions may pose certain challenges, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

In a meeting with the chiefs of public sector banks on Wednesday, Das urged them to proactively tackle the emerging challenges swiftly, particularly with regard to the stressed assets resolution in a co-ordinated manner.

During the meeting, issues related to transmission of monetary policy rates; flow of credit to productive sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises sector and non-banking finance companies; outlook on resolution of stressed assets; and recovery from non-performing assets were discussed.