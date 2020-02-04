RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das bags ‘Central Banker of the Year 2020, Asia-Pacific’ award

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been conferred the ‘Central Banker of the Year, Asia-Pacific 2020’ award, by The Banker magazine, for taking steps to bring banking in India up to standard via a restrained approach to governance amid banks facing a series of challenges, from non-performing loans to issues around fraud.
According to The Banker, Das has been outspoken on the lack of governance in banking, calling for tighter rules for state-owned banks, which comprise 60 per cent of India’s banking sector.
To make the banking system more robust, the central bank is to set up a college for supervisors with the aim of improving supervisory skills, the UK-based international financial affairs publication said. Sessions will be available on a continuous basis, to keep them on top of the latest developments.
The publication, which is owned by The Financial Times, said Das has brought in measures to tighten the rules around shadow banking, refusing to bail out the non-bank finance companies. He is aiming instead for issues to be managed within the financial system, possibly a risky move but one that will reduce dependence on the central bank, it added.
The Banker observed that lenders outside the traditional bank network have been placed under greater levels of scrutiny. Housing finance companies have been brought under the regulation of the RBI and will adhere to the same rules framework of non-bank finance companies.
The publication noted that the central bank has also been proactive in providing assistance to India’s smaller banks. As the threat from newer micro-finance institutions looms, Das moved to help the country’s urban cooperative banks install a robust IT system that will allow them to offer banking services at a lower cost and with safeguards to protect the customer, it added.
Repeated economic slumps saw the central bank cut interest rates five times during 2019, and it was open to cutting them again if necessary, The Banker said.
The central bank has also mandated banks to offer benchmark-linked lending rates, with most choosing to follow the RBI’s 5.15 per cent repo rate.
The publication quoted Das as saying: “An environment of macroeconomic stability, as reflected in low and stable inflation, notwithstanding its recent spike that is expected to be transient; a sustainable current account deficit; and rising foreign exchange reserves have contributed towards maintaining financial stability and laying a platform for sustained growth.”
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...