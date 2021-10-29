RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets three years extension

The Government has extended the term for Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das by three years. Now, his term will end in 2024.

He is 25th Governor. He was appointed on December 12, 2018 after sudden resignation of then Governor Urjit Patel.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, lAS Retd. (TN:80) as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order issued by Department of Personal and Training said.

Das is former Revenue Secretary and prior to his appointment in RBI, he was member of 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India. He has vast experience in various areas of governance in the last 38 years. Shri Das has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, and Infrastructure.

During his long tenure in the Finance Ministry, he was directly associated with the preparation of eight Union Budgets. He has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.

Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.