RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a leading private hospital in Chennai following a health concern.

As per hospital’s medical bulletin, Reserve Bank of India Governor Saktikanda Das experienced acidity last night and was admitted for observation. He is now doing fine, and there is no cause for concern. He will be discharged shortly.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours,“ according to a statement by the RBI.

“There is no cause for concern.“ an RBI spokesperson said.