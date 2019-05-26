Money & Banking

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets Jaitley

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 26, 2019 Published on May 26, 2019

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor   -  Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das called on outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday.

Das in a tweet said that it was a courtesy meeting.

 

His tweet came amid speculations in some media on the state of Jaitley’s health.

Dispelling such remours, the government on Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of Jaitley are false and baseless, and media should stay clear of rumour mongering.

 

Jaitley’s college friend and media baron Rajat Sharma as well as Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also rejected reports on deteriorating health of the senior BJP leader.

Dasgupta tweeted that he met Jaitley Sunday afternoon and presented a copy of his book to him.

 

“Questions about @arunjaitley health understandable. He is recovering from a bout of heavy medication. But he is still in terrific form and his wit is firmly intact. Needs a little rest to get back his strength. All our good wishes,” the MP tweeted.

