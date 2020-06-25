RBI guidelines on digital lending to help borrowers

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The new guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India on digital lending could be a big source of relief to many borrowers who have been facing harassment and coercive tactics for the recovery of the funds by many of these lenders.
Social media like Twitter is abuzz with complaints by many borrowers who are facing harassment by recovery agents for repaying loans. Apart from retail borrowers, many micro, small and medium enterprises, too, have been facing this problem.
While the issue has come into focus in the current economic downturn, industry watchers say such methods were being used earlier as well by many lenders.
The Industry body Digital Lending Association of India (DLAI) has also been looking into many such complaints and recently released a code of conduct for its members.
“Both IndiaLends and DLAI are strictly against any practice of harassment for loan recovery. This is true at all times — pre, during or post-Covid. DLAI has launched a code of conduct that promotes fair lending practices — where anybody not following these practices will be removed as a DLAI member. We have removed a couple of members and we actively audit all complaints. We are not a regulator but try to self-regulate. We had reached out to the RBI as well informing them about our code of conduct and how it can benefit the entire lending industry,” said Gaurav Chopra, founder and CEO, IndiaLends, and President, DLAI.
Taking cognisance of this problem, the RBI, on June 24, issued guidelines to make digital lending more transparent and directed banks, NBFCs and digital lending platforms to disclose full information upfront on their websites to customers and adhere to the Fair Practices Code in letter and spirit.
“Of late, there are several complaints against the lending platforms which primarily relate to exorbitant interest rates, non-transparent methods to calculate interest, harsh recovery measures, unauthorised use of personal data and bad behaviour,” the RBI guidelines noted.
Sunil Lotke, Chief Officer, Legal, Compliance and Secretarial, U GRO Capital, noted that while there are various control measures prescribed in the outsourcing guidelines and Fair Practices Code, there had been a void space of non-transparency and instances of violations of the extant regulations. “The new prescriptions issued by the regulator are very important to players to acknowledge the significance of transparency in digital credit intermediation and will ensure adherence to the extant regulations in letter and spirit,” he said.
Noting that India is one of the few countries to offer loan moratorium to individual end-users, Charlie Lee, Global CEO and founder, True Balance, said it has impacted many NBFCs. “For the first moratorium period, we mandatorily allowed all our users to delay the due date. Now, we have also introduced revolving option for our lending users. Once they repay 10 per cent or 20 per cent of the disbursed amount, we automatically expand the due date so that they don’t have to pay interest,” he said, adding that this helped keep the default rate low.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...