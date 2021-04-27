RBI guidelines require banks, UCBs and NBFCs to appoint auditors for 3 years

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday issued guidelines for appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs)/Statutory Auditors (SAs) in commercial banks, urban co-operative banks and non-banking finance companies from FY22 onwards, whereby they will have to appoint SCAs/SAs for a continuous period of three years.

RBI guidelines regarding appointment of SCAs/SAs will be implemented for the first time for urban co-operative banks (UCBs) and non-banking finance companies/NBFCs (including housing finance companies) from FY 2021-22.

However, UCBs and NBFCs will have the flexibility to adopt these guidelines from H2 (second half) of FY 2021-22 in order to ensure that there is no disruption.

Non-deposit taking NBFCs with asset size (total assets) below ₹1,000 crore have the option to continue with their extant procedure.

Commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks/RRBs) and UCBs will be required to take prior approval of RBI (Department of Supervision) for appointment/reappointment of SCAs/SAs on an annual basis.

While NBFCs do not have to take prior approval of RBI for appointment of SCAs/SAs, all NBFCs need to inform RBI about the appointment for each year.

For entities (commercial banks. UCBs, and NBFCs) with asset size of ₹15,000 crore and above as at the end of previous year, the statutory audit has to be conducted under joint audit of a minimum of two audit firms [Partnership firms/Limited Liability Partnerships/LLPs].

All other entities have to appoint a minimum of one audit firm (Partnership firm/LLPs) for conducting statutory audit.

Entities need to ensure that joint auditors do not have any common partners and they are not under the same network of audit firms.

Asset size and numbers

The RBI said the entities should decide on the number of SCAs/SAs based on a board/local management committee (LMC) approved policy by taking into account factors such as the size and spread of assets, accounting and administrative units, complexity of transactions, level of computerisation, availability of other independent audit inputs, identified risks in financial reporting, etc.

The central bank prescribed that an entity with an asset size up to of ₹5 lakh crore can have a maximum of 4 SCAs/SAs; above ₹5 lakh crore and up to ₹10 lakh crore: maximum of 6 SCAs/SAs; above ₹10 lakh crore and up to ₹20 lakh crore: 8 SCAs/SAs and above ₹20 lakh crore: 12 SCAs/SAs.

In case of any concern with the management of the entities, such as non-availability of information/non-cooperation by the management, which may hamper the audit process, the SCAs/SAs are required to approach the Board/Audit Committee of the Board/Local Management Committee of the entity, under intimation to the concerned Senior Supervisory Manager (SSM)/Regional Office (RO) of RBI.

Concurrent auditors of the entity should not be considered for appointment as SCAs/SAs of the same entity.

The central bank emphasised that the audit of the entity and any entity with large exposure to the entity for the same reference year should also be explicitly factored in while assessing independence of the auditor.

Tenure and rotation

In order to protect the independence of the auditors/audit firms, the RBI said that entities will have to appoint the SCAs/SAs for a continuous period of three years, subject to the firms satisfying the eligibility norms each year.

Further, commercial banks (excluding RRBs) and UCBs can remove the audit firms during the three-year period only with the prior approval of the concerned office of RBI (Department of Supervision), as applicable for prior approval for appointment.

NBFCs removing the SCAs/SAs before completion of three years’ tenure have to inform the concerned SSM/RO at RBI about it, along with reasons/justification for the same, within a month of such a decision being taken.

An audit firm would not be eligible for reappointment in the same entity for six years (two tenures) after completion of full or part of one term of the audit tenure. However, audit firms can continue to undertake statutory audit of other entities.

The RBI said one audit firm can concurrently take up statutory audit of a maximum of four commercial banks [including not more than one PSB or one All India Financial Institution (Nabard, SIDBI, NHB, Exim Bank) or RBI], eight UCBs and eight NBFCs during a particular year.