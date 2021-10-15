Money & Banking

RBI Guv to IMF, World Bank: Will remain accommodative in monetary policy

PTI Washington | Updated on October 15, 2021

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das   -  Paul Noronha

Shaktikanta Das maintains that there is still unevenness in growth across sectors’

India, which is experiencing robust economic recovery although uneven across sectors, has decided to remain accommodative in its monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India Governor told the international community on Thursday.

India is witnessing a very robust economic recovery, but there is still unevenness across sectors, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address to the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

“We have therefore decided to remain accommodative in our monetary policy, while being closely watchful of the evolving inflation scenario,” Das said in the short video.

