RBI had flagged concerns over Yes Bank in April 2018

The Reserve Bank of India is understood to have flagged concerns over Yes Bank’s credit management, governance and compliance practices while asking the private sector lender’s Managing Director and CEO to step down after January 31, 2019.

Soon after the RBI put a moratorium on Yes Bank, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a press conference, had said that the RBI had been monitoring developments at the private sector lender way since 2017.

“It is not that the Yes Bank matter has come up yesterday or today...RBI has been closely monitoring and scrutinising Yes Bank since 2017,” she had told reporters on March 6.

Sources close to the development said the RBI had in April 2018 communicated with the lender, highlighting serious lapses in its functioning and governance and a series of letters and emails were sent until September 2018.

While Yes Bank had indicated that it had taken action on these issues, the central bank was not satisfied. Sources said the RBI, in another letter to the lender in September, said that these were only “post factor corrective measures” and were not taken in the normal course.

The RBI is also understood to be of the view that Yes Bank’s measures were initiated after a persistent failure in governance and compliance by the bank as was reflected in its “highly irregular credit management practices, serious deficiencies in governance and a poor compliance culture”.

Sources said another flashpoint was Kapoor’s remuneration and bonus and the RBI in April 2018 is understood to have asked the Bank’s board to review the remuneration and bonus to be paid to Kapoor and consider a clawback of the bonus in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Private sector lender Yes Bank had sought RBI approval for re-appointment of its then Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor for a three-year term. The central bank had, however, asked him to step down after January 31, 2019.