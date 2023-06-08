It was a given that the monetary policy committee’s verdict would be to pause repo rate action. In fact, the Governor’s speech on Thursday had no surprise elements, and that a good proposition, because it indicates that despite global headwinds and uncertainties, it’s still peaceful back home.

That GDP expectations were kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent while lowering inflation expectation to 5.1 per cent for FY24 are big positives, reiterating the domestic resilience. Flows from abroad, whether into the equity markets or direct investments, have entered the green patches after a long time, and that further cements the conviction around the country’s medium-term outlook.

Yet, despite these positives, it was a very measured commentary from the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, as inflation still behaves like an undisciplined child. “We need to maintain Arjuna eye on inflation,” said Das. There are two ways to tame this child. Either calibrate the repo rate or curb liquidity. Presumably, with the 250 basis points rate hikes since May 2022, the first option has been almost fully explored for now. According to Das, it is starting to show the desired results. So now, the RBI has turned to liquidity management to keep inflation in check.

The series of variable repo rate (VRR) and variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions in recent months were regulatory measures adopted for this purpose. The interesting inference from these exercises was that banks would prefer to rely on the regulator for liquidity, but they don’t want to park money with the RBI at this point. The regulator, on the other hand, wants banks to build their own liquidity channels (deposit mainly), and not rely much on the system for liquidity.

This is an interesting tug of war. While the core inflation is within the 4-6 per cent comfort zone, real inflation breaches this range. For that to be in check, a combination of discretionary and non-discretionary spends need to be curbed. The composition of banks’ loan growth suggests that a lot of short-term retail borrowing is helping the buoyancy of credit. For banks, this demand can be met through the short-term liquidity; it doesn’t have to rely on 2-3 years’ deposits and so on.

discomfort of RBi

The regulator has been expressing its discomfort in the growing proportion of such short-term (often unsecured), and unless this trend starts to cool-off a bit, it could get difficult to keep a tab on real inflation. The question is how comfortable and for how long would the regulator support liquidity? Especially, if the money isn’t getting utilised in creating assets or wealth.

This explains why the Governor remained tightly focussed on inflation, more severely than his previous MPC speeches. Therefore, while a long pause on repo seems almost a given, the attention visibly shifts to liquidity. Will the ₹1.7-lakh crore of surplus be maintained?

Achala Jethmalani, Economist, RBL Bank on MPC meet

Achala Jethmalani, Economist, RBL Bank Achala Jethmalani, Economist, RBL Bank

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge

Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities

Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities