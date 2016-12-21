RBI imposes fine on five foreign banks for violating FEMA rules

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalty ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 on five foreign banks — Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered Bank — for violation of its instructions on reporting requirements of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

The central bank, in a statement, said the penalties have been imposed under relevant provisions of FEMA 1999, taking into account, the violations of the instructions/ directions/guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, from time to time.

While the Reserve Bank has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on Bank of America, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, The Royal Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered Bank, in the case of Deutsche Bank the fine is ₹20,000.

The Reserve Bank said it had issued show cause notice to the banks.