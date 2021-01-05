RBI imposes penalty of ₹2.5 crore on Bajaj Finance

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹2.50 crore on Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL). The central bank, in a statement, said: “The penalty has been imposed on Pune-based BFL for violation of “(i) directions issued by the RBI on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by NBFCs and Fair Practices Code (FPC)…and (ii) a specific direction to the company to ensure full compliance with FPC in letter and spirit.”
The statement said this penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in the RBI under the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, taking into account the failure of the company to ensure that its recovery agents did not resort to harassment or intimidation of customers as part of its debt collection efforts and, thereby, failing to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by the RBI.
There were also persistent/repeat complaints about recovery and collection methods adopted by the company, it added.
“For the above lapses, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for such non-compliance.
“After considering the company’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, the RBI concluded that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the central bank said.
The RBI said this action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance, and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.
The central bank had imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 crore by a January 3, 2019, order for violation of FPC.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...