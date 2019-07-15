RBI imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Union Bank of India

Realme X review: A phone for a demanding young generation
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Union Bank of India for non-compliance with the directions on cybersecurity framework.
The penalty was imposed on July 9, 2019, according to an RBI release.
“This action (imposition of penalty) is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers,” it added.
Giving background of the case, the RBI said that based on reports of generation of seven fraudulent messages of a total value of USD 171 million through SWIFT system of the bank in 2016, an examination of its cyber security framework was carried out which revealed several deficiencies.
Based on the findings, a notice was issued to the state-owned bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with the extant directions. After considering the replies received from the bank, and submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI decided to impose the penalty, the central bank said.
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...