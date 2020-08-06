Money & Banking

RBI: Incentive for banks to address regional disparities in priority sector lending

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Priority sector lending status to start-ups; limits for renewable energy, including solar power and compressed bio-gas plants, being increased

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it will put in place an incentive framework for banks to address the regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit.

More
Podcast | RBI MPC announcements: All you need to know
 

Further, the central bank will also grant priority sector lending (PSL) status to start-ups; and the limits for renewable energy, including solar power and compressed bio-gas plants, are being increased.

The RBI said while higher weightage will be assigned for incremental priority sector credit in the identified districts having lower credit flow, a lower weightage would be assigned in identified districts where the credit flow is comparatively higher.

 

Banks’ lending to sectors such as agriculture; micro, small and medium enterprises; export credit; education; housing; social infrastructure; renewable energy, among others are classified as PSL.

The total priority sector lending target for domestic scheduled commercial banks (exculding regional rural banks and small finance banks) and foreign banks is 40 per cent of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit or Credit Equivalent Amount of Off-Balance Sheet Exposure, whichever is higher.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IDBI Bank expects ₹595.30 crore from sale of up to 27% stake in IFLI