RBI issues guidelines on compensation of key managerial personnel, senior management in NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India has come out with guidelines on compensation of key managerial personnel and senior management in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

This follows the revised Scale Based Regulatory (SBR) framework for NBFCs that was put in place by the RBI in October 2021.

The guidelines, which will come into effect from April 1, 2023, will be applicable for fixing the compensation policy of key managerial personnel and members of senior management of all NBFCs under SBR framework, except those categorised under ‘base layer’ and government-owned NBFCs.

The boards of all applicable NBFCs will constitute a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), which will also have the mandate to oversee the framing, review and implementation of compensation policy of the company, which should have the approval of the board, said the RBI.

The NRC may work in close coordination with Risk Management Committee to achieve effective alignment between compensation and risks. It should also ensure that compensation levels are supported by the need to retain earnings of the company and the need to maintain adequate capital based on Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process.

“NRC may also ensure ‘fit and proper’ status of proposed/existing directors and that there is no conflict of interest in appointment of directors on board of the company, KMPs and senior management,” said the RBI.

The compensation packages may comprise of fixed and variable pay components aligned effectively with prudent risk taking to ensure that compensation is adjusted for all types of risks, the compensation outcomes are symmetric with risk outcomes, compensation pay-outs are sensitive to the time horizon of the risks, and the mix of cash, equity and other forms of compensation are consistent with risk alignment.

According to the guidelines, all fixed items of compensation, including the perquisites and contributions towards superannuation and retiral benefits, may be treated as part of fixed pay. All perquisites that are reimbursable may also be included in the fixed pay so long as there are monetary ceilings on these reimbursements.

The variable pay can be in the form of share linked instruments, or a mix of cash and share-linked instruments.

“The proportion of variable pay in total compensation needs to be commensurate with the role and prudent risk-taking profile of KMPs/ senior management,” the RBI has further said, adding that at higher levels of responsibility, the proportion of variable pay needs to be higher.

A certain portion of variable pay, as decided by the Board of the company, may be deferred to time horizon of the risks. Guaranteed bonus may not be paid to KMPs and senior management, the RBI has said, adding that for new hiring joining or sign-on bonus could be considered.

The deferred compensation may be subject to malus or clawback arrangements in the event of subdued or negative financial performance of the company and the relevant line of business or employee misconduct in any year.