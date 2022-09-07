RBI issues list of entities not authorised to deal in forex and operate electronic trading platforms 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an “Alert List” of 34 entities not authorised to deal in forex and to operate electronic trading platforms (ETPs) for forex transactions even as it once again cautioned members of the public against undertaking forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs or remit/ deposit money for such unauthorised transactions.

The central bank said the “Alert List,” which has been uploaded on its website, is not exhaustive and is based on what was known to it at the time of publication.

“An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs,” per an RBI statement.

The central bank reiterated that resident persons can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

While permitted forex transactions can be executed electronically, they should be undertaken only on ETPs authorised for the purpose by the RBI or on recognised stock exchanges—National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd., and Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.