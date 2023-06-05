The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Monday, launched a Financial Inclusion Dashboard called Antardrishti. This will provide the central bank the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters.

This facility, which was launched by Governor Shaktikanta Das, will also enable the RBI to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, said the central bank in a statement.

The dashboard, intended for internal use in the RBI at present, will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach, it added.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, the RBI had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion — ‘access’, ‘usage’ and ‘quality’.