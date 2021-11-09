Money & Banking

RBI lifts restrictions imposed on Diners Club International

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 09, 2021

Follows satisfactory compliance with RBI requirements on storage of Payment System Data

The Reserve Bank of India has lifted business restrictions on Diners Club International, which would enable it to once again on-board new customers on to its card network.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd with the RBI circular dated April 6, 2018, on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers has been lifted with immediate effect,” the RBI said on Tuesday.

RBI had on April 23, 2021, imposed restrictions on Diners Club International from on-boarding new domestic customers onto its card network from May 1, 2021. This was due to non-compliance with norms on storage of payment system data.

RBI and other central banks
