RBI may cut repo rate by 35-50 basis points : SBI

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
In the backdrop of the current slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut the policy repo rate by 35-50 basis points (bps) in the forthcoming monetary policy review, according to the bank’s ‘Ecowrap’ report.
The economic research department of the State Bank of India (SBI) expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Q4 (January-March) FY19 at 6.1 per cent. Gross value added (GVA) growth could be at six per cent, or slip marginally below 6 per cent at 5.9 per cent. FY19 GDP growth will be at 6.9 per cent.
“The good thing is that we expect that the current slowdown could be transitory if proper policies are adopted in interregnum. For example, the current high real interest rates are severely acting as an impediment to investment.
“We are thus penciling a larger rate cut (35-50 bps) by the RBI in the forthcoming policy,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
Interestingly, the report said the RBI, for the first time, could use the rate change in non-multiples of 25 bps as a first step towards providing second-generation signals to the market of future policy stance. However, even such larger rate-cuts will not help fully, but its transmission will, it added.
To this end, the RBI should now ensure that asset and liability sides of banks move in tandem and ensure repo rate is directly benchmarked to external benchmark/non-volatile bank liabilities/ current account, savings account (CASA) that are mostly used for transaction purposes.
Otherwise, the report said, the financial system would continue to be constrained by lack of transmission, even as the RBI continues to cut rates.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...