Here are the major updates related to the latest bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
- June 07, 2024 09:30
RBI MPC Live: Crude oil trades higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they can pause or reverse voluntary production output increases if they find market is not strong enough.
- June 07, 2024 09:22
RBI Monetary Policy News: Rupee to hold above 83.50 against US dollar; awaits RBI monetary policy, US jobs data
Rupee is expected to open broadly unchanged on Friday, holding near to a key level and awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and the US non-farm payroll report.
- June 07, 2024 09:09
RBI MPC Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; focus shifts to RBI policy
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Friday. Nifty futures is currently ruling at 22910 in Gift City as against Thursday’s value of 22,900 at the NSE. Analysts expect the market to move in a narrow range after election-triggered volatility. Analysts said the focus is now shifted to RBI monetary policy outcome.
- June 07, 2024 09:06
RBI MPC Live News: India bond yields to remain largely unchanged as markets await RBI’s monetary policy decision
Indian government bond yields are expected to move largely unchanged in the early session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision later in the day.
- June 07, 2024 08:47
Reserve Bank of India MPC Live Updates: GDP growth beats expectations, jumps to 7.8% in Q4, tops 8.2% in FY24
Bolstered by strong growth in manufacturing, the Indian economy expanded at a rapid 7.8 per cent in January-March (Q4 of FY24), surpassing expectations and pushing up the growth rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) to 8.2 per cent, Statistics Ministry reported.
- June 06, 2024 18:16
RBI MPC Live Updates: Previous RBI MPC Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s April 2024 highlights can be read here.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s February 2024 highlights can be read here.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s December 2023 highlights can be read here.
- June 06, 2024 16:53
Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI unlikely to cut interest rate, say experts
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate, at its upcoming monetary policy review meeting, taking place soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, amid inflation challenges, said experts. (PTI)
- June 06, 2024 16:50
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI absorbs surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two VRRR auctions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday absorbed surplus liquidity aggregating ₹44,430 crore through two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of three days tenor. The aforementioned amount was deployed by banks even as the central bank was ready to absorb a total of ₹1-lakh crore (notified amount).
- June 06, 2024 16:48
RBI Monetary Policy News: Retail inflation hit 11-month low of 4.83% in April
Retail inflation in the country hit an 11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent, slightly lower than the March 2024 print of 4.85 per cent.
The latest consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation print is, however, higher than the April 2023 level of 4.70 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.
- June 06, 2024 16:45
RBI MPC June 2024 Live Updates: Durable alignment with 4% inflation target may re-commence only in second half of FY25: RBI bulletin
A durable alignment with the 4 per cent headline inflation target may re-commence only in the second half of the year and sustain till numbers closer to the target are sighted during the course of 2025-26, according to an article in RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.
- June 06, 2024 16:41
RBI MPC News: Outlook for economy remains bright: RBI FY24 Annual Report
The outlook for the Indian economy remains bright, but increasing incidence of climate shocks imparts considerable uncertainty to the food inflation and overall inflation outlook, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- June 06, 2024 16:39
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Foreign banks expect MPC to keep policy rates unchanged
Foreign banks expect the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo on interest rates while remaining cautious on inflation.
- June 06, 2024 16:29
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.50% amidst strong growth
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at its upcoming meeting due to robust growth momentum even as it keenly awaits retail inflation to move to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis.
