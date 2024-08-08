August 08, 2024 07:11

India must take a relook at its current inflation targeting framework and explore one that would target an inflation rate excluding the volatile food component, Economic Survey for 2023-24 suggested on Monday.

The Survey’s suggestion comes at a time when India’s retail inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose to four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June compared with 4.75 per cent in the previous month. This spike was largely fuelled by surge in food inflation at 9.4 per cent on the back of sharp rise in prices of vegetables.