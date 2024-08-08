Here are the major updates related to the latest bi-monthly RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
ALL UPDATES
- August 08, 2024 07:11
RBI Monetary policy live updates: Economic Survey calls for rethinking inflation targeting, recommends excluding food prices
India must take a relook at its current inflation targeting framework and explore one that would target an inflation rate excluding the volatile food component, Economic Survey for 2023-24 suggested on Monday.
The Survey’s suggestion comes at a time when India’s retail inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose to four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June compared with 4.75 per cent in the previous month. This spike was largely fuelled by surge in food inflation at 9.4 per cent on the back of sharp rise in prices of vegetables.
- August 07, 2024 14:33
- August 07, 2024 14:25
RBI MPC Live Updates: Retail inflation hits 4-month high of 5.08% in June, halting scope for RBI rate cuts
Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), accelerated to a four-month high of 5.08 per cent in June 2024, driven by a spike in food inflation to 9.36 per cent due to rising prices of vegetables and pulses. This June 2024 reading is also higher than the 4.87 per cent recorded in the same month last year, official data released on Friday showed.
The latest CPI inflation figures have reinforced the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to avoid cutting repo rates, despite two MPC members recently suggesting that maintaining high interest rates may be hindering economic growth.
- August 07, 2024 14:19
RBI MPC Live News: Strong growth momentum and high retail inflation could prompt majority MPC members to stand pat on repo rate
With the economy showing strong growth momentum and retail inflation staying above the RBI’s comfort zone, majority of the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) members are likely to vote for a status quo in the policy repo rate and continuation of the “withdrawal of accommodation” stance at their upcoming meeting.
- August 07, 2024 14:17
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Status quo on rates likely
With the upcoming monetary policy on August 8, expectations are rife that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent as CPI inflation is still away from the 4 per cent mark.
- August 07, 2024 14:15
RBI MPC Live Updates: RBI seen keeping policy rates unchanged at the upcoming MPC meet on sticky food inflation
Foreign banks and brokerages expect a status quo on policy rate at 6.5 per cent at the upcoming RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on August 6-8. They further expect the RBI to retain its monetary policy stance as “withdrawal of accommodation”.
