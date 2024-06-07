June 06, 2024 16:48

Retail inflation in the country hit an 11-month low in April 2024 at 4.83 per cent, slightly lower than the March 2024 print of 4.85 per cent.

The latest consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation print is, however, higher than the April 2023 level of 4.70 per cent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.