- October 09, 2024 10:16
Headline inflation softened in July and august, says RBI Guv Das
Food inflation experienced certain degree of correction, he said. Considerable Divergence observed in food sub groups, he added.
- October 09, 2024 10:16
Real GDP growth for 24-25 is projected at 7.2%, says RBI Guv
Q2 at 7% Q3 at 7.4% and Q4 7.4. Real GDP growth for Q1 of the next financial year FY25-26 is projected at 7.3%
- October 09, 2024 10:15
Govt expenditure expected to pick up pace in line with budget estimates, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
The mainstay of aggregate demand, look bright on the back of improved agricultural outlook and rural demand, he said. Investment activity would benefit from consumption, he said.
- October 09, 2024 10:14
India’s growth story remains intact, says RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:14
Govt consumption improving, private investment on back of expansion in non-core banking credit, says RBI Guv
- October 09, 2024 10:14
RBI MPC 2024 Live: Rural demand is trending upwards while urban demand continues to hold, says RBI Guv
Investment activity remains buoyant with government capex rebounding from a contraction observed in the first quarter of this year, he said.
- October 09, 2024 10:14
RBI MPC 2024 Live: 8 core industry fell by 8 pc in August on high rains, says RBI Guv
- October 09, 2024 10:13
RBI MPC updates: Manufacturing activity gaining, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
- October 09, 2024 10:12
RBI monetary policy committee Live: The share of investment in GDP reached its highest level since 2012 -13, says RBI Guv
RBI MPC live updates: Domestic economic activity continues being steady, he said. High-frequency indicator points to domestic industrial activity steady, he added. The main components from the supply side, that is agriculture, manufacturing and services, they remain resilient, he said.
Manufacturing activity is gaining on the back of improving domestic demand, lower input costs and supportive government policies, he said.
- October 09, 2024 10:11
RBI MPC updates: Real GDP grew by 6.7% in Q1, led by revival in pvt consumption, higher investments: RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:11
RBI MPC policy updates: World Trade is exhibiting improvement, inflation is softening supported by lower energy prices, says RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:11
RBI MPC live: RBI monetary policy news: Global economy remains resilient, says RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:10
RBI monetary policy news: MPC to remain focused on meeting inflation target while keeping in mind growth, says RBI Guv
MPC decided to remain watchful of the evolving outlook in the coming months, keeping in view, he said. The global economy has remained resilient since the last meeting of the MEC in August, he added.
- October 09, 2024 10:10
RBI MPC meeting Live: Fuel component of CPI in contraction, says RBI Guv Das
Resilient growth gives us the space to focus on inflation, so as to enable its durable descent to the 4% target, he said.
MPC decided to remain watchful of developments in coming months and change the stance to neutral, he added.
- October 09, 2024 10:09
RBI MPC Live News: Moderation in headline inflation is expected to reverse in September, says RBI Guv
Going forward, the moderation in headline inflation is expected to reverse in September and likely to remain elevated in the near term due to adverse base effects, RBI Governor said. Food inflation pressure could seee easing in later part of fiscal, he said.
- October 09, 2024 10:08
RBI MPC policy news: The MPC noted that currently the macro economic parameters of inflation and growth are well balanced
RBI MPC meeting Outcomes: MPC decided the macro is well balanced, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Moderation in inflation from September, he said.
- October 09, 2024 10:05
RBI MPC live updates: MPC decided by a majority of five out of six members to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:04
RBI monetary policy live: India, was able to respond to the economic slowdown decisively and swiftly in the wake of the covid 19 pandemic: RBI Guv Das
- October 09, 2024 10:02
RBI MPC News: Inflation targeting completes 8 yrs: Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Flexible inflation targeting has served us well, brought price stability during COVID-19, he said.
- October 09, 2024 09:53
RBI monetary policy live updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI MPC’s repo rate decision
Stock market opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.21 per cent at 25,065.8 points as of 9:15 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.39 per cent to 81,954.58.
- October 09, 2024 09:34
RBI monetary policy live: RBI MPC unlikely to change rates, may change stance to neutral: Economists
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to conclude the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, with Governor Shaktikanta Das expected to announce the central bank’s decision on policy rates.
Economists, however, have noted that the RBI will not make any changes in its policy stance before December.
- October 09, 2024 09:08
RBI MPC News: FTSE Russell adds India’s government bonds to emerging markets index
FTSE Russell has added India to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), with inclusion starting in September 2025. FTSE Russell announced that the Market Accessibility Level for Indiawill be reclassified from 0 to 1. “This decision reflects the continued progress in the accessibility of the market for these securities for international investors and the growing importance of the Indian government bond market in mainstream global emerging markets bond portfolios. FTSE Russell thanks the Reserve Bank of India for its continued dialogue and commitment to facilitating international investment in its local market,” FTSE Russell said in a press release.
- October 09, 2024 08:47
RBI monetary policy live: Stocks that will see action today: October 9, 2024
The Competition Commission of India has cleared JM Financial’s proposed acquisition of a 43 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd, an RBI-registered systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is a subsidiary of JM Financial Ltd (JMFL). It is engaged in wholesale lending activities with a primary focus on real estate financing and corporate financing. The CCI also approved the acquisition of 71.79 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd by JMFCSL. It is engaged in the business of acquisition of stressed assets from banks/financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies for the acquired assets. Read more
- October 09, 2024 08:18
RBI monetary policy live: Markets expected to open steady ahead of RBI policy outcome
After a strong recovery on Tuesday, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday. Gifty Nifty at 25,150 indicates a flat opening. All eyes will be on the RBI monetary policy outcome today. Though a status-quo is widely expected, any cut in interest rates will trigger an immediate rally in the stocks, especially in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, realty and automobiles.
- October 09, 2024 07:11
RBI MPC Live Updates: New MPC member Saugata Bhattacharya may vote for a repo rate cut
The newly-appointed external member on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Saugata Bhattacharya may be more inclined to vote for a repo rate cut and a change in monetary policy stance to “neutral” at the upcoming MPC meeting, going by his article published in businessline in August 2024.
Bhattacharya, who is currently a Senior Fellow with the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), New Delhi, will participate in his maiden MPC meeting, scheduled from October 7 to 9, 2024.
- October 09, 2024 07:09
RBI MPC news: Inflation — the ‘official’ and ‘unofficial’ view
When we talk of inflation that is targeted by the Monetary Policy Committee, the reference is to the Consumer Price Index. This is the global practice where the idea is to gauge retail inflation that affects individual households.
This is why policy has moved away from WPI, which is closer to a producer price index, to CPI. The present form of the index as a reflection of the state of consumer price inflation has become a subject of debate with two schools at work. One argues that the index needs to be rebuilt with less emphasis on food which will actually smoothen down inflation.
- October 09, 2024 07:08
RBI MPC policy news: Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya, Nagesh Kumar appointed as new MPC members
The Government on Tuesday appointed the Director of the Delhi School of Economics, Ram Singh, noted economist Saugata Bhattacharya, and the Director of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, Nagesh Kumar, to the Monetary Policy Committee.
“The Members of the Monetary Policy Committee appointed by the Central Government shall hold office for a period of four years, with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a Finance Ministry statement said. They will replace Ashima Goyal, an economist and Professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Shashanka Bhide, a Senior Advisor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), and Jayanth R Varma, a Professor of Finance at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
- October 09, 2024 07:06
RBI MPC News: Signs and signals of the coming rate cut
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy resolution on October 9. The upcoming meeting will have a new set of external committee members.
We have now seen 10 resolutions since February 8, 2023 with the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Simultaneously, the MPC by a majority vote has also gone in for withdrawal of accommodation in the monetary policy stance, prioritising inflation management over growth.
- October 09, 2024 07:01
RBI MPC policy updates: RBI could consider cutting policy rates
Inflation-growth relationship is non-linear. While low inflation helps growth (greases the wheels of commerce), high inflation harms growth (puts sand on the wheels of commerce). In India, the threshold level of CPI inflation (with maximum growth) was around 6 per cent earlier. Hence, the inflation target was set at 4 per cent with a tolerable band of +/-2 per cent. The threshold inflation in India seems to have reached around 5.5 per cent recently (Journal of Quantitative Economics, March 2024 by the author) although the tolerance band has remained unchanged. This could be attributed to the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) pursued since 2016, which delivered price stability except during the Covid-19 outbreak and its aftermath.
- October 09, 2024 06:59
RBI monetary policy news: Foreign banks expect RBI to keep Repo Rates unchanged in Oct 7-9 MPC meeting
Foreign Banks expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent even as some see the central bank changing stance at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on October 7-9.
The upcoming MPC meeting will be the first for the three new external MPC members. The government has recently appointed Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar as the new members of the MPC for four-year terms.
- October 09, 2024 06:58
RBI MPC updates: RBI’s policy review: Status-quo on interest rate likely, say experts
The Reserve Bank is unlikely to cut the benchmark interest rate in its forthcoming bi-monthly monetary policy review later in the week as retail inflation is still a cause of concern, and there is a possibility of the West Asia crisis deteriorating further, impacting crude oil and commodity prices, say experts.
Earlier this month, the Government reconstituted the Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The reconstituted panel, with three newly appointed external members, will commence its maiden meeting on Monday.
- October 09, 2024 06:54
RBI MPC policy news: RBI may keep rates unchanged amid Iran-Israel conflict
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may prefer to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at their forthcoming meeting as the escalating Iran-Israel conflict could pose inflationary risks due to higher crude oil prices even as growth remains steady.
However, there is a possibility of the stance being changed from “withdrawal of accommodation” to “neutral” as a precursor to a likely rate cut in MPC’s December 2024 bi-monthly monetary policy review, say experts.
