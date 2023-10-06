October 06, 2023 08:21

The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Friday, following a further pullback on the dollar index ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Traders are also eyeing the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and commentary.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.21-83.22 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.25.

The dollar index dropped below 106.50 on Thursday, slipping further away from year-to-date highs. The pullback was attributed to profit taking before the U.S. September jobs report. - Reuters