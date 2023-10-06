Here are the major updates related to RBI Monetary Policy.
- October 06, 2023 08:32
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Indian markets await RBI decision: Rates likely to stay unchanged
Indian shares are set to open higher, driven by the global equities’ upward trend, easing U.S. yields, and cooling crude prices. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep key rates unchanged in its monetary policy decision. The RBI’s decision, to be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST, is anticipated to provide insight into the domestic economic recovery and inflation trajectory amid recent volatility in crude prices. This fiscal year’s pause in rate hikes has contributed to a 12.59% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50, while falling crude prices benefit Indian importers. On the investment front, foreign institutional investors continued to sell shares, while domestic institutional investors made purchases.
- October 06, 2023 08:21
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Rupee to rise slightly ahead of RBI decision, key US labour data
The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly higher on Friday, following a further pullback on the dollar index ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
Traders are also eyeing the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and commentary.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.21-83.22 to the U.S. dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.25.
The dollar index dropped below 106.50 on Thursday, slipping further away from year-to-date highs. The pullback was attributed to profit taking before the U.S. September jobs report. - Reuters
- October 06, 2023 08:06
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Indian bond yields seen flattish before key RBI decision
Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in the opening session on Friday as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and commentary for further cues.
The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.19%-7.23% range till the monetary policy decision after ending at 7.2140% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.
“With the two major global factors - oil and U.S. yields taken care of for the time being, the whole focus would be on the central bank’s policy decision as well as guidance on liquidity and inflation,” the trader said.
The central bank is seen holding the key interest rate steady at 6.50% on Friday, with the focus remaining on the inflation trajectory, as well as the liquidity outlook. - Reuters
- October 06, 2023 07:59
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Infrastructure growth fuels opportunities, interest rates key: Titagarh Rail Systems MD
Vice-Chairman and MD of Titagarh Rail Systems, Umesh Chowdhury, said: “The government’s policies and capital spending have fuelled infrastructure growth. There are a lot of opportunities for the manufacturing sector, which means the private sector will have to incur capital expenditure. For that, the interest rate regime will continue to play a very important role.”
- October 06, 2023 07:53
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC expected to keep rates higher for longer as retail inflation peaks at 7.44% in July
Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to offi\u008fcial data.
Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank, Siddhartha Sanyal,said: The global macroeconomic backdrop remains complicated with uncertainties around growth. This will
prompt the MPC to stay watchful, with a likely guidance of rates to remain higher for longer.
- October 06, 2023 07:48
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: RBI expected to retain benchmark rate: Experts
The RBI is expected to retain the benchmark rate of 6.5 per cent in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review amid infl\u009dation concerns and other global factors, according to experts.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das started its three-day meeting on Wednesday, and the policy review will be announced on Friday morning.
“I think that between the last MPC meeting in August and this time, infl\u009dation has gone up, growth remains strong while global factors
have turned a little adverse in the sense that the US Federal Reserve is still aggressive in its stance, which has led to hardening of yields. In this
situation, the central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on policy rates in the ensuing policy,” said Crisil Chief Economist, D Joshi.
- October 06, 2023 07:26
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, shares his expectations from the RBI MPC meeting
“We expect the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) to keep the REPO rate unchanged to remain supportive of growth. However, the central bank will likely maintain a precautionary stance because of the inflationary pressure arising from external factors such as rising crude prices and Indian currency, which is at an all-time low. A pause will be supportive of the real estate sector in maintaining its current momentum. With the last few revisions, the REPO rate has gone up by 250 BPS, resulting in 160bps hike in the base lending rate, with the last three revisions being completely passed on to the home buyers. This has started to impact housing demand, especially in the affordable segment. The mid segment too has seen growth moderating in the last few quarters. A further increase in the REPO rate could potentially dampen buyers’ sentiment and impact housing affordability.”
- October 05, 2023 21:21
RBI Monetary Policy live updates: MPC is likely to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate, say experts
The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at its upcoming meeting to support growth impulses in the ongoing festive season even as it will turn watchful on the possibility of uneven monsoon and rising global crude oil price exerting inflationary pressures.
The MPC stood pat on the policy repo rate in all three meetings held in the current financial year so far. Currently, the repo rate (the interest at which banks and primary dealers borrow funds from RBI to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) is at 6.50 per cent.
Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said: “The credit policy this time will most likely continue with the existing rate structure as well as policy stance
“…Inflation is still high at 6.8 per cent and while we do expect it to come down sharply in September and October, there is still some pessimism on Kharif output especially relating to pulses which has potential to push up prices further. But as the inflation trajectory is downwards a rate hike can be ruled out. ” Read more.
- October 05, 2023 21:18
RBI MPC live updates: Ind-Ra revises retail inflation estimate upward amid rising crude oil prices
India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has revised retail inflation estimates up to 30 basis points upwards during the October-December (Q3 of FY24) and January-March (Q4 of FY24) quarters of the current fiscal. Earlier, S&P Global and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upped the estimate.
Data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed that crude oil prices for the Indian basket surged to $93.4 a barrel from $74.93 a barrel in June. Read more.
- October 05, 2023 21:15
RBI Aug’ 23 Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Aug 10, 2023.
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained key policy repo rate retained at 6.5 per cent. This is the third meeting on the trot that the MPC decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate.
- RBI has maintained that the focus would be on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with target, while supporting growth
- It has retained GDP growth projection for FY24 at 6.5 per cent
- RBI has marginally revised inflation forecast to 5.4 per cent. According to the central bank, spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, may exert sizeable upside pressures on near-term inflation trajectory
- RBI will take steps to ensure greater transparency in interest rate reset of EMI-based floating interest loans. The borrowers to get options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans
- The Reserve Bank is planning to artificial intelligence (AI) in UPI payments. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology will be deployed in offline payments via in UPI-Lite
- RBI proposes to enhance transactions limits for small value digital payments to ₹500 from ₹200 in UPI Lite
- To absorb surplus liquidity generated by various factors, including return of ₹2000 notes to the banking system, RBI has asked banks to maintain an incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) of 10 per cent on the increase in their deposits between May 19 and July 28.
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent
- According to RBI projections, current account deficit to remain eminently manageable during FY24
- Next meeting of the RBI rate setting panel (MPC) will be held October 4-6.
- October 05, 2023 21:12
RBI MPC live updates: India’s retail inflation dropped to 6.8% in Aug as veg, edible oil prices fall
Fall in vegetable and edible oil prices pushed retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) below 7 per cent in August to 6.8 per cent. It was 7.4 per cent in July. However, cereal prices are still high.
Experts do not see any change in policy repo rate next month when Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet. This means interest rates on loan may not see any change for the time being. Read more.
