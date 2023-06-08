The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision is set to be announced today. Watch the real-time updates on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statements, live market reactions, effects on bond yields, real estate sector reaction, etc. in this LIVE feed
Highlights of RBI’s previous monetary policy statement
Read the highlights of the RBI’s previous MPC meeting here.
ALL UPDATES
- June 08, 2023 09:17
RBI’s monetary policy decision, commentary to guide bond yields
The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.96-6.99 per cent range until the monetary policy decision due at 10:00 a.m, after closing at 6.98 per cent in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.
The market has already factored in rate action, but the crucial triggers will be the guidance and comments on the inflation path, the trader added.
Read more here.
- June 08, 2023 08:38
Stock market today: Flat opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Domestic markets are likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Thursday. Analysts expect the market to remain range-bound in the early part of the trading, as the RBI is set to announce its decision on rates today. All are expecting a status qua stance and a sober comments on economic outlook.
- June 07, 2023 20:43
Real estate stocks ended in the green when RBI ‘paused’ rate hike
The real estate sector heaved a collective sigh of relief as the Reserve Bank of India in its previous meeting took its foot off the rate hike pedal, providing a breather to the sector which has been fearfully tracking interest rate movements over the past one year.
- June 07, 2023 20:43
RBI’s MPC will continue to be in pause mode in June meeting: SBI report
State Bank of India’s economic research department (ERD) expects one more pause by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in view of the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Core CPI numbers.
- June 07, 2023 20:42
Banks cut rates on FDs of up to 3 years on easing liquidity
In an initial indication of easing in the interest rate scenario, larger banks have started cutting rates on short-term fixed deposits (FDs) of up to 3 years driven by better systemic liquidity conditions and softer short-term money market rates.
Most lenders are expecting the Reserve Bank of India to pause on rates in its upcoming bi-monthly monetary policy this week after the CPI inflation print for April came below the central bank’s upper threshold of 6 per cent.
- June 07, 2023 20:41
RBI previously kept repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The six-member rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) of RBI voted unanimously to hold the policy repo rate at 6.50 per cent.
The MPC, in its first meeting of FY24, also voted by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.