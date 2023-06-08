June 08, 2023 09:17

The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.96-6.99 per cent range until the monetary policy decision due at 10:00 a.m, after closing at 6.98 per cent in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

The market has already factored in rate action, but the crucial triggers will be the guidance and comments on the inflation path, the trader added.

Read more here.